Odisha Gears Up For Fund Stack 3.0 – The State’s Annual Startup Investor Summit

Bhubaneswar : Startup Odisha, an initiative of the MSME Department, Government of Odisha, is gearing up for FundStack 3.0 – a two-day Annual Startup Investment Summit. This event is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering meaningful connections between startups and seasoned investors, providing not only crucial funding but also invaluable mentorship and support. The summit’s primary goal is to forge strong partnerships between startups and investors, unlocking a multitude of opportunities for key players in the dynamic Startup Ecosystem.

Some of the leading venture capitalists and angel investors will be a part of the 2-day pitching session like Equanimity Ventures, Sanchi Connect, Menterra Social Impact, Unicorn India Ventures, Mumbai Angels, Orios Ventures, Pentathlon Ventures, IvyCap Ventures, Auxano Ventures, Agility Ventures, Fluid Ventures, Startup Xseed, Roots Ventures, Clover Ventures, Induckt Global, Artha99, Inflection Point Ventures, Indian Angel Network, Realtime Angel Fund, Bhubaneswar Angels, Seafund and TiE Bhubaneswar.

FundStack 3.0 was launched through a virtual event on 20th October 2023 and the launch was accompanied by the unveiling of a dedicated website for startups to initiate their program applications. Out of numerous entries, 50 startups have earned the opportunity to pitch to investors on November 21st, with the top 20 securing slots for exclusive one-on-one meetings on November 22nd marked by speed dating and networking sessions.

On the inaugural day of FundStack 3.0, Startup Odisha will formalize strategic partnerships by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent investment firms, Equanimity Ventures and Sanchi Connect. The event will kick off with an enlightening roundtable discussion ‘Roundtable with Investors’, delving into the intricacies of the burgeoning startup ecosystem and exploring the vast investment potential inherent in the state of Odisha.

Following these insightful discussions, the agenda will seamlessly transition to a dynamic Panel Pitching session, where promising startups will have the opportunity to present their innovative ideas and business models to a distinguished panel of experts. The culmination of day 1 of the event will be the announcement of the top 20 startups, showcasing the most promising ventures poised to make a significant impact in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Day 2 will begin with a discussion addressing the pivotal topic of “The Growth of the Startup Ecosystem in Tier II & III Cities of India.” Following this, another compelling Panel Discussion is scheduled focusing on “Enabling Investments for Technology-Led Startups.”

The highlight of Day 2 of FundStack 3.0 will be an exclusive Inaugural address by Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, the Hon’ble Minister of Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha and an AMA (Ask Me Anything) exclusive session with Shradha Sharma, Founder, YourStory and Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha.

The day will unfold with pitching sessions, where top 20 startups will have the chance to pitch to the panel of investors in the ‘Speed Dating session’.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha said, ‘The remarkable success stories from the previous edition, featuring startups such as Transport Simple, Homvery, Carbon Out, LarkAI, and others successfully securing their initial fundraising, has encouraged us to elevate this edition of FundStack, making it even more substantial and impactful by involving a greater number of investors. Our overarching goal is to continue fostering an environment where innovation thrives, connecting startups with the resources they need for sustainable growth and success.’

FundStack 3.0 is designed with the objective of providing local startups the essential exposure to the funding ecosystem, facilitating a profound understanding of the dynamics of contemporary entrepreneurship. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik’s vision to emerge as the premier Startup Hub in India, aspiring to nurture 5000 startups by the year 2025.