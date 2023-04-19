National

Safety Awards conferred on 42 bus drivers for their unblemished services

By OdAdmin

With a view to recognize the Drivers for their efforts in ensuring safety and preventing road accidents while driving Public transport buses, Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) today celebrated the HEROES ON THE ROAD felicitation in New Delhi. Secretary ,Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Mrs Alka Upadhyay gave away the Safety Awards to 42 drivers who were flown in along with their family members from all across the country for this event as a gesture of gratitude for their unblemished services. The top 17 drivers have all crossed recorded service of 30 years without an accident in their total service.

 

Currently, 80 State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTU) / SPVs under municipal Corporations are the members of ASRTU who are jointly operating approximately 1,50,000 buses and providing affordable and safer mobility to about 70 million passengers .ASRTU mainly deals with the promotion and improvement of Public Road Transport in the country. ASRTU serves as a forum to discuss the latest developments, identify key issues/challenges, and exchange information on the best practices of the State Road Transport Undertakings by conducting various meetings, conferences and seminars/workshops etc.

 

The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of Road Safety based on Education, Engineering (both of Roads and Vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency care.With regard to SRTUs, the road accidents involve in SRTU buses is very less (0.09 accident rate) some of the SRTUs have maintained accident rate much less than the average of 0.09 (Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu – Salem, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar and Delhi) in Urban Transport.

 

Few of the measures taken by SRTUs to reduce Road accidents are:

A. Driver Related
Selection of educated and experienced driver in the recruitment stage itself
Induction training and refresher training of the selected drivers
Motivating the drivers by Awards and Rewards
B. Vehicle Related
Maintenance of the bus as per the schedule and focus on safety related areas such as brakes, steering, headlights, tyres etc.
Ergonomic design of driver seat
Ensuring fitness of the vehicle at all the times
C. Operational Scheduling
i. Duty schedules and roasters with proper rest intervals to the drivers

ii. Crew restrooms with all amenities

D. Motivational Measures
i Ensuring refresher training programs to all the drivers at least once in an year.

ii Cash Awards and Certificates to the accident-free service drivers at a depot, region, zone and state level.

 

List of Drivers for Safety Awards
s. No. Name of the Driver STU Years of

Accident

Free Service

 Category
1 Kedari Tammanna Bakari North west Karnataka Road Transport Corporation 38 Mofussil
2 Akula Mahaboob Basha Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation 36 Mofussil
3 Ghodke Kisan Rambhau Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation 36 Mofussil
4 Kallu Somi Reddy Telangna State Road Transport Corporation 35 Mofussil
5 Lakshmana Reddy Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation 35 City
6 Kandhi Ranga Reddy Telangna State Road Transport Corporation 35 City
7 Shaik Dayan Odisha State Road Transport Corporation 34 Mofussil
8 Siyaram Chaudhary Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation 34 Mofussil
9 P. Swaminathan TamilNadu State Road Transport Corporation -Villupuram 34 Mofussil
10 Eajaz Ahamed Sharif Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation 33 Mofussil
11 S. A. N. Raju Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation 33 City
12 Ishaq Shariff Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation 33 City
13 Mir Pirubhai Chhotubhai Gujrat State Road Transport Corporation 32 Mofussil
14 Divan Singh Uttarakhand Transport Corporation 32 Mofussíl
15 N. Shanmugasundaram Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Coimbatore 31 rait/
16 T. Maria Gnaiah Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Tirunelvelí 30 City
17 M. Rajendiran Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Villupuram 30 City
18 Mohd. Rafique Abdul Sattar Mulla Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation 29 City
19 Suresh N. Bhavikatü North west Karnataka Road Transport Corporation 29 City
20 M. Ramesh Tamil Nadu State Road ‘Transport Corporation – Madurai 28 Mofussil
21 IP. Angamuthu Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Salem 28 City
22 K. Andamuthu Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Coimbatore 27 Moíussil
23 C. Revichandran Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Kumbhkonam 27 Mofussil
24 S. Pairaj Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Kumbhkonam 27 City
25 (S. Veeramani Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) 26 City
26 Nandkumar Lawand Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport 26 City
27 Kanagaraj Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Madurai 26 City
28 Aw;te Rajendra Mahadev Solapur Municipal Transport Corporation 25 City
29 krun Narayan Kuchekar Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. 24 City
30 S. Ravichandran State Express Transport Corporation 23 Mofussil
31 V. Thirumatai Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Salem 23 Mofussil
32 II. Meenatshi Sundaram Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation -Tirunelveli 22 Mofussil
33 Girijashankar Laltaprasad Pandey BEST Undertaking 21 City
34 Shemar V. Bhat Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd. 20 Mofussil
35 Muktltjar Singh Pepsu Road Transport Corporation 17 Mofussil
36 N. Abdul Rasheed Kerala State Road Transport Corporation 16 City
37 S. Somenkatte Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation 15 Mofussil
  Shravan Kumar Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation 15 City
39 Aneeshkumar Kerala State Road Transport Corporation 13 Mofussil
40 Pranjal Borah Assam STransport Corporation 11 Mofussil
41 Bhaskar Kalita Assam STransport Corporation   City
42 Anand kurnar Utter Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation   Mofussil
