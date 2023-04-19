Safety Awards conferred on 42 bus drivers for their unblemished services

With a view to recognize the Drivers for their efforts in ensuring safety and preventing road accidents while driving Public transport buses, Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) today celebrated the HEROES ON THE ROAD felicitation in New Delhi. Secretary ,Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Mrs Alka Upadhyay gave away the Safety Awards to 42 drivers who were flown in along with their family members from all across the country for this event as a gesture of gratitude for their unblemished services. The top 17 drivers have all crossed recorded service of 30 years without an accident in their total service.
Currently, 80 State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTU) / SPVs under municipal Corporations are the members of ASRTU who are jointly operating approximately 1,50,000 buses and providing affordable and safer mobility to about 70 million passengers .ASRTU mainly deals with the promotion and improvement of Public Road Transport in the country. ASRTU serves as a forum to discuss the latest developments, identify key issues/challenges, and exchange information on the best practices of the State Road Transport Undertakings by conducting various meetings, conferences and seminars/workshops etc.
The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of Road Safety based on Education, Engineering (both of Roads and Vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency care.With regard to SRTUs, the road accidents involve in SRTU buses is very less (0.09 accident rate) some of the SRTUs have maintained accident rate much less than the average of 0.09 (Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu – Salem, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar and Delhi) in Urban Transport.
Few of the measures taken by SRTUs to reduce Road accidents are:
A. Driver Related
Selection of educated and experienced driver in the recruitment stage itself
Induction training and refresher training of the selected drivers
Motivating the drivers by Awards and Rewards
B. Vehicle Related
Maintenance of the bus as per the schedule and focus on safety related areas such as brakes, steering, headlights, tyres etc.
Ergonomic design of driver seat
Ensuring fitness of the vehicle at all the times
C. Operational Scheduling
i. Duty schedules and roasters with proper rest intervals to the drivers
ii. Crew restrooms with all amenities
D. Motivational Measures
i Ensuring refresher training programs to all the drivers at least once in an year.
ii Cash Awards and Certificates to the accident-free service drivers at a depot, region, zone and state level.
|List of Drivers for Safety Awards
|s. No.
|Name of the Driver
|STU
|Years of
Accident
Free Service
|Category
|1
|Kedari Tammanna Bakari
|North west Karnataka Road Transport Corporation
|38
|Mofussil
|2
|Akula Mahaboob Basha
|Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
|36
|Mofussil
|3
|Ghodke Kisan Rambhau
|Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
|36
|Mofussil
|4
|Kallu Somi Reddy
|Telangna State Road Transport Corporation
|35
|Mofussil
|5
|Lakshmana Reddy
|Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
|35
|City
|6
|Kandhi Ranga Reddy
|Telangna State Road Transport Corporation
|35
|City
|7
|Shaik Dayan
|Odisha State Road Transport Corporation
|34
|Mofussil
|8
|Siyaram Chaudhary
|Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation
|34
|Mofussil
|9
|P. Swaminathan
|TamilNadu State Road Transport Corporation -Villupuram
|34
|Mofussil
|10
|Eajaz Ahamed Sharif
|Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation
|33
|Mofussil
|11
|S. A. N. Raju
|Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
|33
|City
|12
|Ishaq Shariff
|Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation
|33
|City
|13
|Mir Pirubhai Chhotubhai
|Gujrat State Road Transport Corporation
|32
|Mofussil
|14
|Divan Singh
|Uttarakhand Transport Corporation
|32
|Mofussíl
|15
|N. Shanmugasundaram
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Coimbatore
|31
|rait/
|16
|T. Maria Gnaiah
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Tirunelvelí
|30
|City
|17
|M. Rajendiran
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Villupuram
|30
|City
|18
|Mohd. Rafique Abdul Sattar Mulla
|Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
|29
|City
|19
|Suresh N. Bhavikatü
|North west Karnataka Road Transport Corporation
|29
|City
|20
|M. Ramesh
|Tamil Nadu State Road ‘Transport Corporation – Madurai
|28
|Mofussil
|21
|IP. Angamuthu
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Salem
|28
|City
|22
|K. Andamuthu
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Coimbatore
|27
|Moíussil
|23
|C. Revichandran
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Kumbhkonam
|27
|Mofussil
|24
|S. Pairaj
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Kumbhkonam
|27
|City
|25
|(S. Veeramani
|Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai)
|26
|City
|26
|Nandkumar Lawand
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport
|26
|City
|27
|Kanagaraj
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Madurai
|26
|City
|28
|Aw;te Rajendra Mahadev
|Solapur Municipal Transport Corporation
|25
|City
|29
|krun Narayan Kuchekar
|Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.
|24
|City
|30
|S. Ravichandran
|State Express Transport Corporation
|23
|Mofussil
|31
|V. Thirumatai
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation – Salem
|23
|Mofussil
|32
|II. Meenatshi Sundaram
|Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation -Tirunelveli
|22
|Mofussil
|33
|Girijashankar Laltaprasad Pandey
|BEST Undertaking
|21
|City
|34
|Shemar V. Bhat
|Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd.
|20
|Mofussil
|35
|Muktltjar Singh
|Pepsu Road Transport Corporation
|17
|Mofussil
|36
|N. Abdul Rasheed
|Kerala State Road Transport Corporation
|16
|City
|37
|S. Somenkatte
|Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation
|15
|Mofussil
|Shravan Kumar
|Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation
|15
|City
|39
|Aneeshkumar
|Kerala State Road Transport Corporation
|13
|Mofussil
|40
|Pranjal Borah
|Assam STransport Corporation
|11
|Mofussil
|41
|Bhaskar Kalita
|Assam STransport Corporation
|City
|42
|Anand kurnar
|Utter Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
|Mofussil