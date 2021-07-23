Runaya Establishes India’s First Integrated Aluminium Dross Processing Unit in Odisha’s Jharsuguda, CM Patnaik Inaugurated plant

• Inaugurated by Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, it is the first end to end dross processing and refining facility in the country.

• Addresses one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry related to treatment and processing of hazardous dross

• Using patented and pioneering technology, Runaya processes and refines 100% of Aluminium dross to recover metal and manufacture value-add productsfor the steel industry leading to zero waste and zero discharge.

• Capacity to process 30,000 tonnes of aluminium dross per annum

Jharsuguda : Runaya, one of India’s fastest growing manufacturing start-ups, today announced the inauguration of its aluminium dross processing and refining unit, the first such facility in India. Set up at Jharsuguda in Odisha, the facility provides end-to-end green and sustainable solution for recovery of aluminium from dross and processing residual waste to manufacture steel slag conditioners and was inaugurated by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha.

Aluminium dross is a by-product of the aluminium smelting process andtypically ends up in the landfill with no comprehensive solution for its disposal till now. It is estimated that the world produces about 65 million tons of aluminium per annum currently, which results in about 1 million ton of aluminium dross being produced every year. In India alone, this number stands at about 60,000 tonnes.

The aluminium dross processing and refining plant in Odisha, with a capacity to process 30,000 tonnes of aluminium dross per annum, comprehensively addressesone of the biggest challenges faced by the aluminium industry, thatrelates to handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of hazardous drossinan environmentally friendly manner. Runaya has implemented an innovative and sustainable model to eliminate waste and recover metal through a patented cutting-edge technology to process the mining waste and maximize metal recovery. The depleted dross is further used to manufacture tailor-made steel slag conditioner briquettes, thathave found wide acceptance in steel refining and helped the steel industry in reducing costs and improving productivity, thus contributing to the manufacture of more sustainable and “greener” steel.

By virtue of this process, Runaya contributes to reduction in Green House Gas emissions and reduction of carbon footprint for the aluminium industry.Runaya is also fully committed to ensuring global ESG standards and implementing inclusivity in all its forms, with an industry-disrupting 60% gender diverse workforce.

Speaking at the ceremony Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha said, “Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India and has enabled the growth of industries in the state. We have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth business environment for the investors in Odisha. I congratulate everyone on this auspicious occasion and assure continued facilitation and support from the state government.”

Annanya Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Runaya said, “Runaya aims to replace the linear economy model that the industry in currently following to pave the way for a circular economy model that is restorative. Through this pioneering technology, which ensures 100% utilization of waste, Runaya’s new facility at Odisha is disrupting the resources industry – currently even the best practices in the industry can only process 50% of waste. Runaya’s breakthrough approach delivers significant positive impact for the mining and metals industry.”