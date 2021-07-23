Ground Breaking Ceremony for Sulphuric Acid Plant Project at IFFCO Paradeep Unit by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, under his vision to make Odisha a Modernized, Vibrant state and major economic hub of eastern India, has laid foundation stone virtually for yet another project at IFFCO Paradeep. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., (IFFCO), the world’s largest cooperative fertilizer manufacturing organization and India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer, is expanding its Sulphuric acid production capacity by installation of third Sulphuric Acid Plant with capacity 2000 metric tons per day. The plant will adopt the latest technology ensuring the emission levels at the lowest in the country. The plant, apart from producing the sulphuric acid, which is used for production of DAP / NPK fertilizers, will also recover the process heat in form of high pressure steam, which is an important source of energy for power generation as well as other process requirements. Installation of the new sulphuric acid plant at IFFCO Paradeep will strike many goals in one shot like promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat drive by reducing dependence on imported sulphuric acid, Utilization of waste heat based energy to reduce burden on the power generation sector, Contributing to Climate Change initiatives by reducing carbon emission and greenhouse gases, generating employment and economic development.

The project was incepted in January this year and the plant is targeted to be in operation in the year 2023. Estimated cost of the project is Rs. 400 Crores. Technology selection and ordering process is presently in progress. This project is yet another step by IFFCO’s Managing Director Dr. U S Awasthi ji in his commitment to serve the farmers of India. IFFCO is highly obliged to the Honourable Chief Minister Sh. Naveen Patnaik ji for his kind blessings. On this auspicious occasion, Sh. K J Patel, Unit Head IFFCO Paradeep, along with his team and representatives from Employees’ Union and Officers Association were present.