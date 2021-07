Puri: The wonder artist Saswat has created Olympic logo by using 930 matchsticks. Being an ardent admirer of sportsman spirit, it took a day for Saswat to prepare this craft. As he puts it, its his small token of encouragement for the participants of India at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“I wish success to our Indian sportsmen and support #Cheer4India campaign raised by Ministry of Sports, Government Of India.”