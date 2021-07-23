Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik performed Inauguration/ Ground-breaking of 14 industrial projects worth INR 1,537.07 Crore

Inauguration of 3 industrial units with investments over INR 436.93 crore and Ground-breaking of 11 industrial units with a cumulative investment of INR 1100.14 crore took place in the 12th phase of Inauguration/ ground-breaking ceremony, which aims to generate employment opportunities for over 3773 persons in the state.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 3 industrial projects and performed Groundbreaking of 11 projects. These diversified projects are ranging across Renewable energy, Metal and downstream, Textile and apparel, Fertilizer, Plastic and Food processing sectors. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, IFFCO, Supreme Industries and Britannia Industries Limited.

In a major boost to the Make in Odisha, these 14 industrial units with a combined investment of INR 1,537.07 Crore will generate employment opportunities for 3773 persons in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’. My Government’s stable policy and regulatory environment has enabled the growth of industries in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various departments have ensured that businesses continue to grow in the State.”

Thanking the Odisha based industries for their CSR activities he further added, “Our industries have been actively partnering with State Government not only in economic development but also in discharging social responsibility. During the peak of the second wave, when the whole country was witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen, Odisha responded proactively and supported other states in supplying lifesaving medical oxygen. Several industries of Odisha came forward to contribute medical oxygen, tankers, generators, cylinders and crucial accessories.”

The dignitaries present in the ceremony were, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Odisha, Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, Dr Krishan Kumar, CMD IDCO, Shri Satyabrat Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME, Shri B S Poonia, MD, IPICOL.

Industry veterans including Mr Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries Limited, Navin Agarwal, Executive Vice Chairman, Vedanta, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Director, Wildlotus Textile, and Amitabh Verma, President – Operations & Technology, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited were also present at the Inauguration/ Ground-breaking event.

The projects that were inaugurated including:

A Solar Power Plant in Bolangir by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited against an investment of INR 352.50 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 80 persons.

An Aluminium Dross Refining unit at Banjari, Jharsuguda by Runaya Refining LLP against an investment of INR 64.43 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 175 persons.

A Garments manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha by Wild Lotus Fashions against an investment of INR 20 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 783 persons.

The details of the projects for which groundbreaking was done are:

A Sulphuric Acid Expansion Project unit with an additional annual capacity of 6,60,000 MT at Paradip, Jagatsinghpur by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) against an investment of INR 400 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 21 persons.

An Iron Ore Beneficiation plant of 1.50 MTPA and a Pellet Plant of 1.20 MTPA at Lahunipada, Sundargarh by KAI International against an investment of INR 265.72 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 475 persons.

A manufacturing unit for production of Plastic pipes, PVC water storage tanks and allied plastic products of capacity 55,000 MT per annum at Khuntuni, Cuttack by Supreme Industries Limited against an investment of INR 151.30 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 320 persons.

An expansion project of Britannia Industries Limited’s manufacturing unit of Biscuits, Cakes, Rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 MT in Khordha against an investment of INR 93.60 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

A footwear manufacturing unit at Champajhar, Khordha by Niren Kumar Anand against an investment of INR 62.44 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 620 persons.

An HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit by Astral Polytechnik Limited at Ramdaspur, Cuttack against an investment of INR 60.06 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 150 persons.

A Food processing unit and cold storage facilities by jay Bharat Spices at Ramdaspur, Cuttack against an investment of INR 50.10 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 550 persons.

An Offset printing & Book Binding unit at Jaymangal, Khordha by ​Printech Offset private limited against an investment of INR 6.74 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 64 persons.

A Biomedical waste management plant at Choudwar, Cuttack by ​Renewale Envirogic (P) Ltd. against an investment of INR 5.33 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 102 persons.

Organic Fertilisers & manure processing unit at Choudwar, Cuttack by Arnab Care & Food against an investment of INR 2.20 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 34 persons.

A food processing unit for Noodles, Papad and Pickles at Choudwar, Cuttack by Pratistha Ventures against an investment of INR 2.65 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 49 persons.

Topping the list of investments is Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of INR 400 crores by IFFCO, followed by Bolangir with a renewable energy project worth INR 352.50 crores, Cuttack with 6 projects worth 271.64 crores and Khordha with 4 projects worth INR 182.78 crores. Other districts including Sundargarh and Jharsuguda had also received investments worth INR 265.72 and INR 64.43 crore through various industrial projects.

A total of 195 projects were inaugurated and performed ground breaking since November, 2017 comprising an investment value of INR 92,460.84 crores and generating employment opportunities for over 1,18,211 persons. The swift single-window approval mechanism and quick implementation of projects making Odisha a fast emerging state in industrial development.