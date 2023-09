Bhubaneswar: Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget for 2023-24 tabled in Odisha Assembly.

– Highest allocation of Rs 4698 cr proposed for Disaster Management

– Rs 4083 cr allocation proposed for Panchayatiraj Department

– Rs 2882 cr for Mass Education

– Rs 1302 crore for ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’

-Rs 210 crore proposed for metro rail project