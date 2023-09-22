Special Dinner to be Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Friday

A total of 300 Delhi Police officers and personnel will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special dinner at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Friday evening after resounding success of G20 Summit held on September 9 and 10.
“A total of 300 police officials, including 25 senior police officers, will attend the event,” said a senior police official.
