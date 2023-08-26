RPDAC meeting for AM/NS proposed steel project held in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee [RPDAC] meeting for Arceller Mittal and Nippon Steel India Ltd [AM/NS] proposed steel project in Paradeep was held in Sadbhabana Sabha Gruha here on Thursday, Revenue divisional Commission [RDC] central range Suresh Chandra Dalei chaired the meeting.

The meeting discussed AM/NS’s proposed 7th million tonne integrated steel plant to be established in Paradeep and discussed the company’s plan proposal to implement the rehabilitation and periphery works of the locality in accordance with R&R policy meant for industrial displacement.

The preliminary survey conducted by the civil administration reveals that about 1476 families are likely to be displaced for the project from Bijayachandrapur, Udayabata, and Nuagada villages including its few hamlets. The proposed evacuated villagers and families have been asked to lodge their grievance before the district administration within 15 days, after holding a patient hearing of the villager’s complaint and a final displaced family numbers would be notified. The displaced families have been decided to be rehabilitated in Narendrapur village on the Paradeep outskirts.

The AM/NS executive director Rajib Bhatnagar presented the proposed steel plant project profile at the meeting and revealed that as many as 2100 people would get employment after the inception of the plant, and priority would be given to the displaced and local families. The executive director discussed the basic features of the proposed R&R colony and assured the company will strictly adhere to R&R policy 2006 and its smooth implementation.

Speaking at the meeting Nuagada Sarpanch Devendra Nath Rout urged the project will establish following the sacrifice of local residents, they will fetch their parental and hereditary lands, it is predominantly needed to provide suitable compensation and rehabilitation packages to land losers and its firm distribution, local Sarapanch claimed.

Government chief whip Prashanta Muduli, Paradeep MLA Sambit Routray, Balikuda- Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das reiterated Odisha government R&R policy and benefits to displaced families, they claimed the company should take care protection of the local environment with regard to industrial pollution.

Collector Parul Patwari assured at the meeting that none of the proposed displaced families for the project would be ignored in connection with their grievance, and the R&R policy would spread over with letter and spirit.

Among others, Zilla Parishad president, superintendent of police, additional district magistrate Jagatsinghpur and Paradeep, sub-collector, DFO Rajnagar, PRIs members of the locality, RPDAC members, and NGO activists attended the meeting and enunciated their views over the proposed project. Later special land acquisition officer Kamlesh Mohanty proposed a vote of thanks. [Ends]