Odisha Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian today made a surprise visit to Gajapati district

Paralakhemundi: Secretary to CM (5T) Shri V K Pandian today made a surprise visit to Gajapati district. He was on a scheduled visit to #Ganjam district for public grievance meetings, however, in the evening he arrived in Paralakhemundi. The District administration was given very short notice regarding the sudden visit of the #5T Secretary.

Shri Pandian visited the District Headquarters Hospital and interacted with the patients regarding the healthcare services being provided. The patients expressed satisfaction regarding the care taken by doctors, food, and medicines, etc. He also checked the presence of on-duty doctors and staff. He directed the CDMO to further improve the cleanliness.