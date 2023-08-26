PM Narendra Modi invites Greek investors to be part of India’s growth story; Becomes first Foreign Head of Govt to be awarded ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged the business leaders of Greece to utilize the investment opportunities in India and be a part of India’s growth story. Mr. Modi today attended the business lunch hosted by Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. The event saw participation from leading Indian and Greek CEOs from diverse sectors including shipping, infrastructure, and energy, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s progress in areas such as renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business. Mr. Modi acknowledged the role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Greece. He said, today, India’s doors are wide open for foreign investment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, said that India and Greece have agreed to double the bilateral trade by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Foreign Head of the Government to be awarded ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by the Greek government. This recognition was given during Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Greece. Addressing media in Athens on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Greece, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the citation accompanying the award recognises the Prime Minister’s contribution to India’s economic progress and prosperity as well as to the promotion of friendship, of bilateral relations with Greece.

The Prime Minister said, he is grateful to the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the people of Greece for conferring the award. He said, he dedicates this award to 140 crore Indians. Prime Minister Modi also addressed the Indian community at Athens, Mr Modi said, the country has achieved a new feat in this holy month of Sawan by the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. He said, congratulatory messages are pouring in from all over the world as people are sending their best wishes.