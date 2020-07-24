Bhubaneswar :Keeping in view the unavailability of Blood in Blood Banks due to the Pandemic situation, “Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Smile organized a Blood Donation Camp at “Sambadika Bhawan”, Kharavela Nagar, Bhubaneswar. The famous Olywood Actor Sri Sabyasachi Mishra, President of Utkal Journalists Association, Rotarian Bibhuti Bhusan Kar, Assistant Governor of RI District-3262 Rotarian Prakash Kumar Karand President of RCB Smile Rotarian Lalitendu Mohanty had inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp. 41 units of Bloods collected from the camp. Dr. Debasish Mishra, Chief of Capital Hospital Blood Bank managed the camp with his presence.

Secretary Rotarian Tanmaya Mohapatra and all members of Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Smile were present during the Blood Donation Camp.

