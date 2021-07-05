Rotarian Saroj Dash selected as new Action Chair for Empowering Girls of Rotary International Dist 3262

Bhubaneswar: Former President of Rotary club of Bhubaneswar Elite and youth social activist Rotarian Saroj Dash has been selected as the new Action Chair for Empowering Girls of Rotary International Dist 3262. Mr. Dash has been working for a long time to protect and educate the girls and make her self-sufficient. Mr. Dash has been honored at the State and National level by serving as the National Convener of a social organization called ‘kanya Anmol Hai’.

During Pandemic Rotary Elite have launched a series of programs to save,protect girls like “Gift for the Future”, “Educational Excellence” and Devi programme to enhance their skills.

Mr. Dash opined that he would fulfill this new responsibility even more firmly.

Rotarian Dash thanked both Rotarian Shekhar Mehta who has recently taken over as Rotary International President for the current Rotary Year and Rotarian Santanu Pani who has been appointed as the new Distv Governor of 3262.