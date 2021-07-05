Odisha Mining Corporation Carries Out Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for Employees & Family Members

Bhubaneswar: Augmenting Government of Odisha’s initiative for universal Covid-19 vaccination for eligible population, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd (OMC) has commenced its vaccination drive on 05.07.2021 for all employees & their dependant family members.

Shri Surendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman, OMC inaugurated the vaccination drive in Barbil through video conference in presence of Shri Balwant Singh, IAS, MD, OMC, Functional Directors, Regional Managers, Mines Managers and other senior officials of OMC

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Surendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman, OMC, while applauded the role of OMC employees working in the field locations in the challenging Covid-19 pandemic situation and yet delivering the results, has reiterated OMC’s commitment to health and welfare of its employees and their families. He said “The employees and workers at mines are foot soldiers of OMC and their health and well being is utmost priority for the Corporation.”

Shri Balwant Singh, IAS, MD, OMC, while addressing during the programme said “This initiative will further bolster the Government of Odisha’s vaccination programme for the people of the state. The vaccination drive for approx 10,000 doses is a joint effort of OMC, District Administration and Apollo Hospitals. While OMC is providing for vaccination, medical arrangements and infrastructure facilities, Apollo Hospitals is supporting with logistics and administrating vaccination to beneficiaries. The District Administration has rendered all support by declaring the Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) and facilitating registration in Cowin portal. Employees and their family members in all the mines of OMC will be inoculated in the vaccination drive, which will cover all the mining areas of OMC in Gandhamardan, Kaliapani, Bangur, JK Road, Rayagada, Koira, and Anugul Regions and Head Office at Bhubaneswar”.

Rajeeb Senapati one of the beneficiaries after taking the vaccine in Barbil has expressed his gratitude to OMC and Govt. of Odisha for this noble initiative. He further added that he and his family members have taken the vaccine today. This will boost the morale of all employees and he is proud of being a part of OMC. Similar sentiments have also been expressed by various other beneficiaries. On the first day, 544 employees and family members were vaccinated

OMC shall continue its fight against Covid pandemic in the best possible manner while supporting the State government in its fight against the Covid pandemic.

