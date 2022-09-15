Riot of colours on Kartavya Path as artistes from CBC captivate visitors

New Delhi : Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has begun to offer a bouquet of entertainment cum infotainment programmes with a mesmerizing blend of music, dance, street plays, skits and exhibitions for a whole month.

The artistes of its Song & Drama Division (S&DD) are dazzling the visitors with their celebration of the inauguration of Kartavya Path and unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The events, that take place on Step Plaza open-air stage can be attended free of cost by people of all ages after sunset everyday and the celebration goes on till 8 PM.

On weekends, the ambience is enhanced with a special cultural fare which reflects India’s rich cultural heritage mixed with a flavor of modern improvisations.

An immaculate mix of information dissemination with entertainment, the event aims to convey citizen centric messages on various developmental initiatives by the Government along with the cultural performances. CBC is also organizing special programmes to mark important events like the Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav (blood donation drive) which is to be observed on 17th September, 2022.

The cultural evenings are enriched by the performance comprising folk arts from various states that symbolize the cultural heritage of this proud country. Classical dance forms like Kathak, Oddissi etc are being performed to provide a diverse and enchanting experience to the audience. Both classical and semi classical instrumental music performances are also added for the audience visiting India Gate canopy. The programmes are spreading the message of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ through patriotic songs and cultural programmes on freedom movement.

Songs on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are the mainstay at these evemts to the mark the unveiling of the grand statue of Netaji at India Gate. As a tribute to the brave national hero, each performance ends with the song “kadam kadam badhaye ja”, the marching song of Bose’s Indian National Amy.

Lined up for the rest of the month are skits, street plays, dance dramas etc on Netaji’s life and ideals. Special performances are waiting to be unveiled as part of this year’s Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations.

CBC invites all the people to come and be a part of this gala event.