RINL bags two National level Awards

New Delhi : Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam (RINL) Steel Plant, under Ministry of Steel has been awarded the country’s best Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, on the occasion of National Hindi Day, Celebrations at Surat, Gujarat today. For the fourth consecutive time, RINL bagged the First prize of Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar in ‘C’ category (non-Hindi speaking states of the India) for implementation of Hindi.

This year, the award distribution was jointly organized with 2nd All-India Rajbhasha Sammelan. Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited received the award from the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel in the presence of Home & Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah and other dignitaries.

In the Hindi In-House magazine category, RINL’s Hindi magazine ‘Sugandh’ again adjudged the best magazine in ‘C’ Region and awarded the “first prize of Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar”. This award was received by Shri Lalan Kumar, Editor of ‘Sugandh’ & General Manager (Rajbhasha) and Administration In-charge, RINL from Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Vice Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.

Town official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC)-(PSU), Visakhapatnam coordinated by RINL was also awarded the second prize in ‘C’ category at the same function. The shield was also received by Shri Atul Bhatt, Chairman, TOLIC, (Undertaking), Visakhapatnam and CMD, RINL from Shri Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs in the presence of Shri Harivansh, Dy. Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dy. Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.

Member Secretary, TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam Shri Lalan Kumar also received a certificate of appreciation from Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha on this occasion.

CMD and all Directors of RINL have congratulated the RINL Collective on this achievement and stressed on putting efforts to further promote official Language.

On this occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt, Chairman, Town official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) (PSU), Visakhapatnam dedicated this achievement to all member organizations of TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam.