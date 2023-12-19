Ride-hailing Start-up viaDOTS Plans to Onboard 50,000 Cab Drivers in the Coming Months

Bengaluru : viaDOTS, India’s first ever app-based digital meter taxi aims to onboard 50,000 taxi drivers by Q1 in 2024. The company has already onboarded 5,000 drivers within the first two months of operations.

The Bengaluru-based platform intends to revolutionize ride-hailing services by empowering the driver community through its unique Digital Meter Taxi model, which ensures fair rates set by the taxi drivers. The platform also believes in empowering both the drivers (“Driver Entrepreneur”) and the rider (“Smart Commuter”), ensuring space for mutual trust between the two audiences. What makes viaDOTS exceptionally different is the elimination of all hidden costs, ensuring optimum safety for both the driver and the passenger, no onboarding platform fee for the drivers, and an efficient user interface to ensure seamless operations. Prior to commencing their operation four months ago, viaDOTS’ extensive research and development which began in 2019, helped the brand comprehend the market gap in the Indian ride-hailing industry, realising the need to prioritize drivers to ensure efficient operational success.

Hailing from the city of startups, viaDOTS staunchly believes in the spirit of entrepreneurship, and it is this belief that encouraged viaDOTS to empower the driver community as independent entrepreneurs, taking in-charge of their own business and create a sense of belongingness among drivers. The brand primarily aims to be a driver-run platform, focusing on acknowledging the driver as the owner of their own business.

Vyshak Simha, CEO of viaDOTS, notes, “We are immensely excited to be pioneering a driver-focused ride-hailing service in India and empower thousands of drivers from the community to realise their sense of ownership and belonging. Through our initiative, we aim to territorialise as ‘The Social Champion’ of the mobility landscape, where the drivers would finally be in the driving seat, both literally and figuratively.”

With several unique features on the way, viaDOTS intends to provide personalized and seamless taxi experiences to millions of cab users in Bengaluru and aims to further encourage millions of drivers in the next 2 years.