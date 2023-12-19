PRESIDENT OF INDIA GRACES CENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS OF HYDERABAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

New Delhi,19th December: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School at Hyderabad today (December 19, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the entire team of the Hyderabad Public School for providing excellent education to the students in its 100 years of journey. She was happy to note that apart from academic achievements, emphasis is also given to character building in this school. She said that this institution has inspired its students to achieve excellence in various fields, which has also brought respect and glory to our country. She noted that this school focuses on sports and academic activities of the students as well as emphasizes on promoting innovation and critical thinking which strengthens the foundation of students’ life.

The President said that while preparing the curriculum for the future, all the stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of the students. It should be ensured that students not only acquire academic knowledge but also learn life skills. She highlighted that in the coming times, there will be a demand in every field for such people who are not only technically skilled but also emotionally stable and can face every situation and every crisis.

The President advised children to have some passion in the life. She said that they must take out time for such work which give them happiness and satisfaction. The positive energy they get from doing that work will also increase your ability to do other work.