Resumption of Coal Mining activities critical for CSR activities to continue in the region: NTPC

Ranchi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, as part of its CSR drive has undertaken numerous development activities in Pakri Barwadih benefitting thousands of Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

However, due to disruption in the coal mining activities in the region, the continuous intervention has been affected. The resumption of coal mining activities has become critical for CSR activities to continue including acti

From the time COVID-19 Pandemic has spread, NTPC Pakri Barwadih has spent close to Rs 1.5 crore to roll out several CSR initiatives for the locals. NTPC has also provided assistance to District Administration (DM) in with 8 ventilators at 4 quarantine centres, distribution of masks & sanitizers, sanitization through fire tenders etc. in the district hospital.Also, the company has been supporting PAPs and has been extending assistance in building infrastructure like construction of roads, PCC roads in affected villages, hand pumps, bore wells, drains, solar lights and setting up various medical camps for locals.

Unfortunately, due to major disruption in mining operations for the past two months, NTPC has incurred a loss of Rs.85 crores.

NTPC Coal Mines also has plans for expansion and along with plans to start new courses like Diesel Mechanic Heavy Mining Machinery at the local ITIs.The delayed resumption of coal mining activities has created serious doubts on timely commencement of the courses. Further, the ongoing courses at the ITI will also get hampered if the mining activities doesn’t resume soon. The functioning of the ITIs is extremely critical for the locals as these are essential to make the youth industry ready.

