Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smart City distribute safety kit to sanitation workers

Bhubaneswar: In order to encourage the frontline COVID warriors during the pandemic situation the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) today gifted safety kits containing soaps, facemask, reusable gloves and sanitizer to “safai karrmacharis’’ of the area under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District or Smart District. The event was organized at Smart Park in Saheed Nagar.

Earlier to the event a rally was organized to create awareness about Swachha Survekshyan 2021 and the “Mu Safaiwala’’ programme of BMC by the Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhijan (SBA) Cell of BMC. It originated from near the Ward Office of Saheed Nagar at Integrated Public Service Centre and passed by Smart City office at BMC-Bhawani Mall and culminated at the Smart Park, Saheed Nagar. A training programme for the sanitation workers was also organized at the Ward Office

Distributing the safety kits to the “safai karrmacharis’’ BMC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Prem Chandra Chaudhary thanked the sanitation workers for their efforts during the challenging time.

“We are working a lot to create respect for the “Safai Karmacharis’’ in our society and to make Bhubaneswar a clean city. I would appeal all citizens and the sanitation workers to work dedicatedly from the core of their hearts to make our city a winner in the Swachha Survekshyan 2021,’’ he added.

The rally for Swachha Survekshyan 2021 was organized to make people remind about the “Mu Safaiwala’’ programme being organised at various government, public schools and resident welfare associations across the city. The public announcement during the rally spoke about how more than 50,000 people are using 193 public toilets across the State Capital and have made the city an open defecation free (ODF) urban settlement.

The announcement further added that how the sweeping of streets has become regular in addition to mechanical sweeping to ensure better environment. While many people are using barrel composting at their homes, the sewerage treatment plant has become functional at Basuaghai and a toll-free number has been in place. Calling for all citizens to keep both dry and wet wastes in two different dustbins the announcement also advised to dial 18003450061 or use Swacchata App for any sanitation related issues.

It also informed that there are 43 micro composting centres (MCCs) and 11 micro recycling facilities (MRFs) across the city. While the wet wastes are being treated and organic manure is produced at the MCCs, the MRFs are working for segregating the dry wastes for their scientific recycling by various self-help groups (SHGs).

While the distribution of sanitization gifts to “safai karrmacharis’’ was made under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project of BSCL in association with United Nation’s Population Fund with project implementing partner Humara Bachpan Trust, soaps were donated by Unicef. The rally was attended by members of different SHGs working for the MCCs and MRFs and sanitation workers.

Earlier on August 18 sanitization kits were distributed to Peer Leaders (Pragati Sathis) under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project of BSCL during the COVID pandemic situation.

Related

comments