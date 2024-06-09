Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a sand sculpture to congratulate PM-designate Narendra Modi at a seashore in Odisha’s Puri ahead of the swearing-in ceremony

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art congratulating #PMModi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi . PM-designate Narendra Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony today