New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony today. Upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the President was received by H.E. Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.

PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm.