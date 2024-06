New Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.