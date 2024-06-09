T20 World Cup: India To Take On Arch Rival Pakistan In New York Today

India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes clash in the T20 World Cup today. Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time, with live streaming and telecast available in India.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, began their campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Ireland. In contrast, Babar Azam’s Pakistan suffered a surprising Super Over defeat to the USA in Dallas.

Meanwhile, West Indies set a target of 174 runs for Uganda in the Group ‘C’ match at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Johnson Charles was the top scorer with 44 runs, followed by Andre Russell’s 30 not out, while Brian Masaba led the wicket-taking, claiming two wickets.

In the third match, Oman will take on Scotland in Group ‘B’ match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

Last night, Australia beat England by 36 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. In another match, South Africa beat the Netherlands by four wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.