Puri: Renowned Indian Sand Artist Mr. Manas Kumar Sahoo, has conveyed a “Get Well Soon” message through his Sand Animation to the Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar , who has been tested Corona Positive. Mr. Manas, encourages Tendulkar to fight back Corona & has portrayed the image of The Legend with a message which says “Get well soon Mr. Sachin ” in his Sand Animation which took about 3 hrs to be completed at Puri, Odisha.

