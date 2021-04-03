Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated high level bridge for the benefit of people of Aska area in Ganjam District

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated a high level bridge for the benefit of people of Aska area in Ganjam District. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that in addition to this, 1000 KM road and 30 nos of High level Bridges will be constructed giving emphasis on the development of infrastructure.

Chief Minister said that building of infrastructure is most important for development. So the State Government is working sincerely for infrastructure development. Hon’ble Chief Minister hoped that the bridge will further improve trade, tourism, public transport and other areas of Ganjam district.

Chief Minister further said that it will serve as an important link for road-communication in different parts of the district. It will save time and money of people by reducing the distance from Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur and other towns to Bhubaneswar. This will improve the transportation system and bring the socio-economic development for more than three and a half Lakh people, he added.