RENAULT KWID EMERGES AS THE MOST POPULAR USED CAR IN INDIA

New Delhi : Renault, the leading European brand in India, is delighted to announce that its flagship product KWID has emerged as one of the top-selling models in the used-car market in India as per the report released by Spinny. Spinny, a used-car retailing platform, has released its Q1 2023 quarterly report, which offers some fascinating insights into the Indian used-car market. According to the report, Renault KWID is the most popular small car in the used car markets in the country.

Spinny’s report has revealed that the Renault KWID has garnered significant attention and demand from used car buyers nationwide. The vehicle’s exceptional performance, unbeatable value, and unmatched reliability have propelled it to the top of the charts, establishing its dominance in the entry level category within the used car markets.

Launched in 2015, Renault KWID is a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation, and modernity. KWID has been a true game-changing product for Renault in India with more than 4.4 Lac happy customers. Renault KWID has redefined the entry segment in India led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language offering best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership.

Renault KWID never fails to impress, be its SUV-inspired details with class leading ground clearance of 184 mm or the dual tone look. The interiors redefine superlative comfort and futuristic technology. The first-in-class 8inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution takes infotainment to the next level with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback along with Steering Mounted Audio & Phone controls – helps the driver control everything fast and easy. The Silver Streak LED DRLs create a striking impression and give the car a premium appeal.

Renault KWID is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians with the Human First Program. It includes best in class safety package comprising Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Speed Alert, Speed Sensing Door Lock & Seat Belt Load Limiter with pretensioner on driver side as standard on the range.