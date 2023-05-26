CSIR-IMMT organised one day workshop on “Managing Change in R & D through Effective Project Monitoring and Evaluation

Bhubaneswar: IMMT is a constituent institute under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year 2023-2024. Being an important R & D institute, CSIR-IMMT executes several scientific work through projects mode funded by Government and Private agencies.

Project Monitoring and Evaluation (PME) plays critical role in ensuring progress of these project work in any institute and shapes its output. Considering aforesaid view, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar organised one day (26th May, 2023) workshop on “Managing Change in R & D through Effective Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

Highlighting the importance of workshop theme Dr Ramanuj Narayan, director of CSIR-IMMT. Dr Ramanuj said, “I welcome you all on behalf of this organizing committee and the institute. We are very fortunate to organize such an event, which is giving such a big platform to discuss the importance and relevance of learning in today’s generation. Wherever you receive learning, accept it. It is always proven to be useful”. I am also requesting all of you to participate in all the events with full enthusiasm. “Whatever you be, do it with your best, do it with passion”.

Delivering the keynote address Dr.Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, said, I am very grateful and delighted to be a part of such an auspicious and knowledge sharing session. In today’s generation “Even though the scientists working in the CSIR labs are not celebrities, we have a much greater and historic contribution to the world then the others. Works done by scientists are never celebrated or given much significance as the other professions. This event is a good initiation to showcase our work in front of the world”

Also, Dr.Winny Routray, Assistant Professor, NITR, Rourkela delivered her invited lecture.

Dr. B S Jena, Head, PME, delivered special lecture about PME. Dr. Jena was felicitated with memento for his invaluable contribution to project monitoring and evaluation department of CSIR-IMMT.

The workshop was attended by about 200 participants from various institutes located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The workshop was jointly organised by PME and Environment & Sustainability Department of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar. With active management by Dr. Ashok Sahu, Head, MPT and BD, Dr.Nabin Kumar Dhal, Head E & Department, Dr. T Pavan Kumar, Senior Scientist, PME and Dr. Manish Kumar etc.