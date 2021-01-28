Renault Kiger Makes Its Debut In India

New Delhi: After the initial exhilaration created by the reveal of its show car, Groupe Renault globally premiered the eagerly awaited Renault KIGER in India today. A brand-new compact SUV designed and developed for India before making its international debut, Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be launched by Renault in India. Just like DUSTER, KWID AND TRIBER, Renault KIGER will also change the dynamics in its segment and promises to be another gamechanger from Renault.

Renault KIGER has already made a striking presence thanks to its Stunning design, which depicts a very strong personality. Renault KIGER has been designed with a host of sporty and muscular elements and stands out as a true SUV. On the inside, Renault KIGER’s Smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Renault KIGER will be powered by a new turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine for more performance and driving pleasure. The engine has been tested for reliability and durability, and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on Renault’s global range. This high performance, modern and efficient engine will ensure a Sporty drive and will be complemented by multi sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences.

“After Duster, Kwid and Triber, we are now preparing for the launch of Renault KIGER, a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars with the creativity and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. A strong proof that Renault really is a game-changer,” shared Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand, Sales & Operations.

“True to the promise of the show-car, Renault KIGER is a robust, dynamic and generous SUV. Armed for travel in the urban jungle, we also designed it for the outdoors and to easily navigate any type of road conditions. KIGER has a distinctive SUV look and its long wheelbase enables great space and volume on board. Its ‘smart cabin’ has been specially designed to encourage sharing and convenience,” added Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Head of Design, Groupe Renault.

Renault KIGER will demonstrate the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission. In India, Groupe Renault has always focused to be disruptive and innovative which is amply proven with its product range. Renault will further build on this with the launch of the all-new Renault KIGER.

Commenting on Renault KIGER and the importance of the India market, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault has continued to move forward in India and has navigated the challenging macro-economic environment, bettering the industry trends. We have managed this by our robust business strategy which includes our exciting product range, laser-sharp focus on quality and customer centricity and our aggressive network ramp up across the country. Today, we take another major step in India with the global reveal of Renault KIGER, our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an excitingly sporty, super smart and attractively stunning offering. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer.”

RENAULT KIGER: STUNNING DESIGN

With its distinct, athletic design that is bursting with energy, the KIGER SUV combines urban modernity with agility, whichever road it takes. With its muscular bodywork that exudes sturdiness and dynamism, the KIGER is a real invitation to escape the urban jungle and experience a new kind of driving.

Sturdy on the road

The KIGER’S design was inspired by the KIGER show-car that was unveiled at the end of 2020. A sculpted bonnet that enhances the car’s personality sits at the front, above an impressive bumper. The wings boost the design with their pronounced shoulder lines, while the black sills and wheel arches provide further protection. The high ground clearance (205 mm) and functional roof bars heighten the vehicle’s silhouette and complete its bold SUV look.

Wheels built for adventure

At higher trim levels, the KIGER’S 40.64 cm alloy wheels have a black diamond-cut finish for a sporty and stylish look. The protective wheel arch cladding makes the bodywork look bolder and sturdier. The 2,500 mm long wheelbase places the wheels at the four corners of the vehicle, offering increased stability on any type of road while optimising the space inside the car, providing optimum comfort for each passenger and boot volume of 405 Litres that is unrivalled in the segment.

Strong and agile, athletic curves

The top of the KIGER boasts a dynamic silhouette with sleek and taut lines, in contrast with the more muscular and solid lower part. The slender windscreen extends into a floating roof that runs down to a steep-sloping rear window, giving the car a coupé-style SUV look. The aerodynamic spoiler with cut-outs featured on the roof drop is topped by a shark fin antenna to give the car a very distinctive look.

Sporty design expression

Renault designers have equipped the KIGER with several features to give the car a sporty look. The front grille’s 3D graphic finish with honeycomb-shaped chromed effects is a perfect example, while the Aluminium Finish skid plate further enhances the rear bumper.

The boot door’s sloping and sporty rear window, finished off with the integrated spoiler, once again highlights KIGER’S aerodynamic silhouette.

Modern and striking front end

The upper strip formed by the front grille and the LED daytime running lights positioned at both ends give the car an elevated stance. The highly recognisable lower part divides the bumper into two areas, each large corner featuring three LED headlights separately encased in a chrome octagonal unit with PURE VISION and a chrome reflector. This coherent and overlapping split-design contrasts with the bodywork and gives a strong identity with modernity and sophistication.

Rear lighting signature

All-new LED taillights light up the rear of the car. The tail lamp units with glossy black inserts are resolutely modern and distinctive within the segment, outlining the KIGER’S rear double C-shaped lighting signature. They are featured at each end of the bodywork and extend out over the wings, providing Kiger a distinct unique personality.

Two-tone body colour

The KIGER comes in six exciting body colours: Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. All trim-levels include a two-tone option. Providing an opportunity to customers to choose from the wide range of single or dual tone colour options, Radiant Red which is an exclusive colour will only be available as a top variant under two-tone colour scheme.