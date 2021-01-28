JNPT SEZ- India’s First Port Based SEZ will be a game changer for the Logistics Industry

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, is engaged in developing multiproduct Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an initiative under the ‘Sagarmala’ program of the Ministry of Shipping and is built on JNPT owned free hold land of 277 hectares at Navi Mumbai.

The work of developing the Draft Development Proposal for JNPT SEZ area is underway and as per the laid down procedure of regulatory authority (Urban Development department of GoM), the draft development proposal for JNPT SEZ was put up for objections and suggestions from the public during the period of December 3, 2020 to January 1, 2021. On 15th January, a five-member committee headed by Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT heard out the suggestion received from M/S NSBPPL with regards to the draft DCPR, other than that, no objections or suggestions were received on the existing land use map, proposed zone plan and report. Thus, now JNPT steps forward in the process for finalisation of the Draft Development Proposal for JNPT SEZ

The maritime industry has seen rapid growth in the last few years due to increased planned outlay of the government, improved infrastructure facilities and greater access to global markets. The multi-product port based JNPT SEZ aims to boost exports by enabling port-led industrialization under Sagarmala and is currently operational with 20 MSME and one Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) co-developer who have been allotted plots till date. Five units have started their construction activities and amongst them two units have recently started their operations in SEZ successfully. Three units in JNPT SEZ namely, M/s OWS LLP, M/s OWS Ltd and M/s Krish Food Industry (India) have completed their first phase of operational activity and are declared operational units by Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ in June 2020. Apart from these three companies, four more companies have started their construction activities in the port. JNPT is ensuring world-class infrastructure and facilities to units in the SEZ.

Once fully occupied and operational, JNPT-SEZ is expected to generate Rs 4,000 Crores of investments and create 57,000 direct jobs and generate total employment with multiplier effect to the tune of 150,000, generating substantial employment opportunity. JNPort also enjoys the Special Planning Authority (SPA) status for the SEZ project. The port based SEZ at JNPT, will serve as a lucrative investment destination for the domestic and global port-based industries and will set a new benchmark for port led industrialization. Also, the companies setting their base can leverage the business benefits that the SEZ offers due to the proximity to the Port. With systematic planning, integration, and development of SEZ, along with efficient and inter-linked transport network will help in playing a vital role to reap great benefits that will help the country and in making port based industrialization a success.

With the introduction of JNPT-SEZ, the premier container port aims to slash cost, help in moving goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to increase the competitiveness of the Indian goods globally. With the introduction of the port-based SEZ, the hinterlands of JNPT are being industrialized and this is prompting an economic transformation. This will further promote manufacturing and will directly contribute in making JNPT, the ‘Port of Choice for the Exim Trade’.