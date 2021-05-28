Reliance Jio successfully restores telecom network in all cyclone affected districts in Odisha within 24 hours

Extensive vigilance and preparatory measures well in advance ensured minimum damage to mobile network infrastructure and zero impact on JioFiber connectivity

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio, the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha, has successfully restored it’s all 4G telecom network in all the districts of Odisha affected by severe cyclone Yash. The extensive preparatory measures undertaken by Jio well ahead of the onset of the cyclone resulted in minimum outage in Jio network during or after the cyclone in the affected districts. Living up to the trust of customers as the most preferred service provider in Odisha, Jio created a war room strategy and stationed quick response teams at the respective districts with adequate equipment, spares, and other required materials along with experienced technical manpower worked on war footing to ensure restoration of all affected network sites within 24 hours. This enabled people as well as administrators and rescue teams to stay connected and expedite rescue and relief initiatives.

JioFiber network in the cyclone hit districts remained totally unaffected during this period due to the extensive vigilance and on ground preparations done by the Jio team. This has ensured uninterrupted JioFiber service to all customers in the affected districts both during and after the cyclone, including people and professionals presently working from home due the ongoing pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that, Reliance Foundation extended support in evacuation of vulnerable people from low-lying areas to cyclone centres and distributed masks at various cyclone centres as well as community health centres in Bhadrak, Balasore and other affected districts. Besides, Reliance Foundation hosted several multi-location audio conferences for hundreds of farmers, fishermen and in-land fish cultivators in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Puri districts covering pre and post disaster standing crop management, precautionary measures for marine fishermen and inland fish farmers.

Reliance Foundation also disseminated advisories to alert the marine fishermen on not venturing into the sea and alerted the farmers to harvest the crops and safeguard the harvested produce. Farmers were also advised to postpone the intercultural operation and house the livestock safe. Youth volunteers trained through Reliance Foundation on disaster management visited different cyclone shelters, organized motorcycle based campaign to aware on importance on use of mask, hand wash and maintenance of social distance while staying in cyclone shelters in the most affected Balasore and Bhadrak districts.