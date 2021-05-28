Wheat procurement on MSP crosses 400 LMTs figure

New Delhi: Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now (upto 27.05.2021) a quantity of over 400.45 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 353.09 LMT. About 42.36 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 79,088.77 Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 780.15 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 706.57 LMT and Rabi Crop 73.58 LMT) upto 27.05.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 716.34 LMT. About 115.95 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,47,293.37 Crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.37 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto27.05.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 7,04,651.48 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.3,690.07 Crores benefitting 4,18,896 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the crops season 2020-21. For the season 2021-22, sanction for procurement of 51000 MT of Copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which procurement will be started from the date as decided by the State Government.