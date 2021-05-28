Bhubaneswar: South Asia Development (SAD) Stories unveiled its logo in the presence of its contributors and observers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya in a meeting at 7 PM on 27 May 2021.

The logo was designed by Sujana Tamang, an undergraduate student of Journalism and Communication from Bhutan. Dimpal Pathak, a graduate student from Tezpur University was selected as public information and social media in-charge of the initiative today.

Dr Dipak Samantarai, former director of National Academy of Broadcasting and Multimedia; Dr M C Rasmin, former director of Sri Lanka Development Journalists Forum; Mr Aniruddha Jena, Research Assistant, UNESCO Chair on Community Media joined as observers of the meeting and appreciated this student led initiative.

SAD Stories, an initiative was started on 1 April 2021 by a group of students and faculty members from KIIT Deemed University, Ravenshaw University, Central University of Jharkhand and Indian Institute of Mass

Communication. Now, there are contributors from 15 universities of five countries. This is an innovative initiative led by the students. The objective of the initiative is for practising analytical and descriptive development news in long-form journalism format by involving mostly undergraduate and graduate students.

