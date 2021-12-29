Reliance Foundation rings in festive cheer with thousands of Children

Bhubaneswar: As the year draws to a close and the festive spirit around the corner, Reliance Foundation continued its tradition of ringing in the celebration with children from across India.

Specially curated goodie bags and presents have been shared with around 5000 children from underprivileged backgrounds, in partnership with 26 NGOs across 11 cities including Bhubaneswar. The educational goodies include stationery, brainteaser games, modular hula hoops, play dough and some chocolates. The gift bags also contain COVID safety sanitiser and mask for the children.

As part of this initiative, around 600 children from underprivileged backgrounds in Bhubaneswar, were presented the specially curated goodie bags and presents in partnership with three NGO partners Ankur Foundation, Ruchika Social Service Organisation and Paribartan. The NGO partners distributed these goodie bags and presents to under privileged children in different slum localities in Bhubaneswar including Salia Sahi, Biseswar slum near Vani Vihar, Maa Bhagabati slum near Unit 9, Kela Sahi slum near Punama Gate, Bhoi Sahi slum near Sundarpada, Dhirikuti slum near Mancheswar.

It is worth mentioning here that reiterating the importance of continued adherence of COVID19 safety protocols, Reliance Foundation, as part of its Mission COVID Suraksha, had earlier provided over 10 lakh masks in 25 districts of Odisha, through NGO partners, Farmer Producer Companies, Municipality offices and District Social welfare Offices. It had also distributed around 50,000 masks for children in the age group of 7-10 years through NGO partners in Khordha, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Puri and Koraput District.