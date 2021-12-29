Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog releases ‘Innovations For You’ & ‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’

New Delhi : Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) NITI Aayog today released the second edition of – ‘Innovations for You’- a compendium of innovations focused on agriculture featuring 70 startups supported by Atal incubation Centers (AICs) of AIM and ‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ – a compendium on the innovations on technology featuring 41 innovations from Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) of India.

As the nation rejoices the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75th Year of Independence, both the books are celebration of the success stories of young innovators of India. The ‘Innovations For You’ is a compilation of successful innovations by the entrepreneurial minds of India solving problems of present for future, while as ‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ is a compilation of the top innovations created by young student innovators who participated in the ATL Marathon – which invites school students to address a problem that they see or face on a day-to-day basis.

‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ leveraged the up-and-coming technologies available at ATLs to devise a solution. These young tinkerers took it upon themselves to identify their problem statements by interacting with the members of their community and designing a prototype in a manner that fits their needs and demands. Their determination to make a difference in their community has paved a way for their innovation to reach the top 41 innovations of India for the ATL Marathon 2019.

Meanwhile, the ‘Innovations For You’ in its second edition, focuses on the startups and innovations in field of Agriculture and Allied services. The book is a compilation of 70 Ag-Tech startups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country. These startups are leveraging frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, ICT and others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems of modern farming. The first edition of this book was focused on innovations in Health Care, which was launched in October, this year.

The digi-books were unveiled virtually today in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member Agriculture, NITI Aayog, Mr. Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

The Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog accoladed both the tinkerers and entrepreneurs by saying– “More than ever before, its’ today that we need more tinkerers and innovators, who can understand the problems and give a solution that is suited for Indian Society”

Adding to the Vice Chairman, Member Agriculture Prof. Ramesh Chand congratulated the AIM team and appreciated the efforts done in compilation of the books. Further he said “It is great to see that numerous startups in the Agri-tech domain are able to access emerging markets and attract institutional investments and other stakeholders besides the vision of supporting the society at large.”

Mission Director, Atal innovation Mission Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, congratulated the entrepreneurs and the young tinkerers featured in both the books and said “I hope the stories and ideas behind every innovation inspire millions of other startups, innovators, and young tinkerers across the country to create new, promising, and sustainable solutions with socio-economic impact not just for our country but the world.”

Adding to this, CEO, MyGov, Abhishek Singh said, “I am very pleased to see the grassroots innovations featured in the compendium and this is a snapshot of the way our young innovators think. I congratulate all the participants for conceiving such brilliant ideas and developing the innovations with so much of creativity and enterprise. I am sure these ideas are going to make a huge difference in already evolving market of India and the world. The featured innovators are role models for all the budding innovators of India and will motivate them to develop their ideas to make a huge impact for India through science & technology.”

The digi-book series – Innovations for You by Atal Innovation Mission brings to you the best of innovations and entrepreneurs from startups supported by the Atal Incubation Centres. The subsequent editions of the series will focus on other emerging sectors like EduTech, Mobility, EV among others. ‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ series captures the stories that showcase the growth and mindset of young innovators and is an attempt to celebrate and boost the students who produced exemplary solutions for problems put forth to them in Atal Tinkering Lab’s nation-wide innovation challenge called ATL Marathon.