Reliance Foundation extends support for community vaccination in Odisha

As part of its Mission COVID Suraksha, Reliance Foundation provided over 10 lakh masks, sanitisers, and dry ration kits in 25 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its efforts in the fight against COVID19, Reliance Foundation has initiated community vaccination in Odisha, this week. Aiming to ensure COVID19 vaccination of the excluded community as well as people having any sort of hesitation for vaccine, Reliance Foundation has partnered with local NGOs and voluntary organisations in this initiative. As part of this initiative over 350 individuals from different slums as well peripheral areas of Bhubaneswar have already been vaccinated at specially organised vaccination camp at Neelachal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with NGO partners including Sahaya, Paribartan, Ruchika Social Service Organisation, Odisha Voluntary Health Association, Rotary Club of Kalinga Bhubaneswar etc. All the beneficiaries have also been given COVID Suraksha Kits which included face shield, face mask and hand sanitisers. This community vaccination drive is slated to continue in Bhubaneswar as well as extended to Balasore and Brahmapur over the next few weeks.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Foundation, as part of its Mission COVID Suraksha, had come forward and provided over 10 lakh masks, sanitisers, and dry ration kits in 25 districts of Odisha, through major NGO partners, Farmer Producer Companies, Municipal offices, and District Social welfare Offices etc. in the month July and August 2021. The masks and over one lakh sanitizers have been distributed to frontline workers, health care professionals, municipal sanitation workers, street vendors, and patients as well as visitors at major Government hospitals in the state. Further extending its Covid Suraksha initiative across Odisha, Reliance Foundation, distributed nearly 30,000 Child masks among age group of 7-10 years through NGO partners in Khordha, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri and Koraput District. It also provided over 1.13 lakh hand sanitisers and nearly 70000 gloves to frontline warriors including police personnel, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, paramedical workers, municipal sanitation workers in 16 Districts of Odisha through Municipality office and local NGO partners.

During 2nd Wave of COVID 19, Reliance Foundation distributed more than 6000 family dry ration kits through NGO partners to the marginalised people in slums areas, old age homes and migrant labour camps etc. in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda , Bargarh, Angul, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha. The families and individuals covered under this dry ration kits distribution included manual rickshaw pullers, city cleanliness and sanitary workers, inmates of old age homes, slum dwellers, migrant and daily wage labourers, housemaids, persons with disabilities.

Reliance Foundation has been supporting several states and city authorities including Kerala and Mumbai, working towards ensuring expedited community vaccination among vulnerable communities. Reliance Foundation, under its Mission COVID Suraksha, is supporting the mission of safety with masks and awareness. It has provided over 1.3 Crore masks to essential service providers, street vendors and vulnerable communities across 21 States and two Union Territories, in coordination with volunteers and local partners across the country.