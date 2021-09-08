Coromandel launches new fertiliser brand GroShakti Plus

New Delhi: Coromandel International limited, known for its Gromor and Godavari Brand of fertilizers launched a new fertilizer GroShakti Plus, in the presence Mr. Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International ltd, Mr. Sameer Goel, MD, Coromandel International, eminent farmers and fertilizer dealers from the state of Telengana and other dignitaries.

The resplendent launch event was organized at Marriott – Hotel & Convention Centre, Hyderabad on 8th September 2021.

Honorable Executive vice chairmen – Mr. Arun Alagappan enounced the benefits that Groshakti Plus would be offering to the farming community and support them in enhancing their yield and quality.

He also added that Coromandel strives to provide, not only quality products but also holistic farming solutions to the farmers, through our Mana Gromor Center, Agronomist team and Nutriclinics.

Coromandel International Ltd has been serving the farming community by providing best quality and new technology fertilizers to farmers of India since 1961.

As a part of enhancing productivity of crops and quality yields, Coromandel is striving continuously to serve farmers in all aspects by providing Bulk fertilizers, Specialty nutrients (micronutrients, fertigation grades, customized crop grades) and nutrient based pure Organic fertilizers which can improve fertilizer use efficiency and soil health.

Farmers are reaping the reward of high-quality produce using complete balanced nutrition to their crops with GroShakti (Conventionally 14:35:14).

To facilitate the dream of superior quality Produce and Extra Yield with the Trust of Brand Gromor

we Introduce.

‘GroShakti Plus’ a new technology and superior complex Fertilizer with EnPhos Technology and Zincated 14-35-14. Its benefits were aptly summed up by the company as – “It adds more power to the power you have”

It is suitable for various crops like Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Fruit and Vegetable crops etc.

EnPhos technology makes more phosphorous available to the crop and ensures better root development and Zinc enables vigorous plant growth and improves disease resistance, leading to faster growth and superior quality yield.

Besides this, GroShakti Plus has all the 3 major nutrients (NPK), has highest nutrient content among complex fertilizers, highest Phosphorous content among NPK fertilizers (35 units) and nutrient content is in the ratio of 1: 2.5: 1 which is considered ideal for Basal application

Coromandel International Ltd launched GroShakti Plus, a superior complex fertilizer, with ‘EnPhos Technology’ that enables higher Phosphorous availability to crop, and ‘Fortified Zinc’ induces greenness in plants through better Nitrogen utilization and enzymatic activation, plays a pivotal function in flowering process while imparting resistance to pests and diseases thus, contributing to higher yield and earnings.

Coromandel International Limited is amongst India’s pioneers and leading Agri solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: Nutrient and other allied businesses and Crop Protection chemicals.

Coromandel is Primed to improve farmer’s livelihood through:

Efficient nutrient management and crop protection management.

Seamless supply as and when required through all channels i.e., Private trades, Govt. Institution and MGC.

Our trade channel continued to show admirable resilience and agility in responding to various challenges.

Agri extension services; Soil Testing, Poshan demo, crop advisory/protection services.

Solution provider through Gromor Nutri-clinic.

R & D constant endeavour to introduce differentiated products like GroSmart, GroPlus, Gromor Ultra, GroShakti etc.

Promoting organic manures along with chemical fertilizers.

Agri university alliances, IIT Madras for new product development.

Social and Environmental Responsibility:

Coromandel is not only committed in manufacturing and sales, but we are also actively engaged in improving our environment and society around.

In our manufacturing plants, emissions of gases are being constantly monitored and strict compliance is being followed for all Govt norms.

We have opened General Hospital in Kakinada for people in society.

Fostering the girl child education program.

RO plant is being installed in the countryside for providing access to clean drinking water.