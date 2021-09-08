Rampagers FC win Redbull Neymar Jr’s 5

The Hyderabad champions will now represent the city at the national leg of the tournament to be held in Goa next month

Hyderabad : Rampagers FC were crowned champions of Hyderabad in the city’s leg of Redbull Neymar Jr’s 5 football tournament held on 4th and 5th Sep 2021. Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five returns for its fifth year in India with qualifiers across the country. The 2021 edition of the championship will have qualifiers in 18 cities across India.

126 teams participated in this edition of the tournament. Incidentally both the teams managed by Hameed Khan made it to the finals. Abdul Wahed, Mohammed Zaidh, Omar Dawood, Syed Razzaq, Alabi Abdul Malik, Zeyad Hany and Ahmed Abdi of Rampagers FC will now represent Hyderabad at the national leg of the tournament to be held in Goa next month.

Winners of the city qualifiers will compete in the national final, where the ultimate winner will be declared the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five India champions and get a chance to compete in the world finals in Qatar, where they will get to meet superstar footballer Neymar Jr.