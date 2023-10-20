Reliance Digital offers OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone exclusively at its stores

Mumbai: Reliance Digital has partnered with OnePlus to offer the eagerly awaited OnePlus Open Foldable phone exclusively at its stores. Customers can pre-book the device starting today at their nearest Reliance Digital outlet. They can also avail special benefits including free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, accidental protection plan, instant discount of up to Rs 5000* on ICICI Bank cards and One Card along with exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000*. The sale goes live on October 27, 2023.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with OnePlus for the exclusive launch of their ground-breaking OnePlus Open smartphone,” said Brian Bade, CEO of Reliance Digital. “With the launch, we continue to stay true to our promise of bringing the latest in technology to our customers across India.”

The OnePlus Open is a revolutionary device that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a foldable display that allows users to switch between phone and tablet modes seamlessly. The device is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also comes with a waterdrop hinge for improved durability. The camera sensor is compact and equipped with Sony ‘Dual-layer Transistor Pixel’ technology, allowing it to capture double the amount of light for its size.