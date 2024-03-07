Reinforcement in skill by Machineries & Toolkits support is motto of KVIC – Chairman KVIC

• Distribution of 300 beeboxes.

Bhubaneswar : Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman,Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), spearheaded a significant initiative today in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, under Honey Mission and GramodyogVikasYojana. On this occasion he distributedbeeboxes, electric potters’ wheels, paper machines, and Sabai Grass Ban making tools, with an aim toreinforcement in skill by Machineries & toolkits supportto the artisansand foster traditional industries.

The occasion was also graced by Smt. AparajitaSarangi, Member of Parliament, Bhubaneswar, adding to the significance of the event opined that such identifiedand specific awareness activities undertaken nationwide for achieving tangible outcomes will definitely give desired results in development of artisans.

On this occasion, Gopinath Khadenga, Secretary, Odisha Khadi Institutions Federation, Shri S.S. Sil, Dy. Chief Executive Officer(EZ) KVIC and I. Jawahar, State director, KVIC, Bhubaneswar were also present.

On this occasion highlighting the culturalheritage,Shri Manoj Kumar Chairman KVIC emphasized the importance of supporting indigenous industries. He said Odisha is known for its SambalpuriIkat, Bomkai Silk, BerhampuriPaata, and NavpatnaTassar Silk Sarees, each representing unique weaving techniques, intricate designs, and vibrant colours entrenched in cultural heritage. Looking at the immense opportunities KVIC is ready to harness the regional opportunities for the benefit of our artisans. He urged that the increase in wages of artisans by more than 233 per cent in the last 9 years has attracted the artisans towards Khadi work.

Reiterating on immense support of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he opined that the ‘New Khadi of New India’ with the ‘Guarantee of Modi Government’ has given a new direction to the ‘Self-reliant and Viksit Bharat Abhiyan ‘. The sector has witnessed four-fold increase in sales of Khadi products in the last 9 years has economically enriched the artisans of rural India, he added. .

Addressing the program, Shri Manoj Kumar said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has given recognition to Khadi on the global platform. He said that due to the ‘guarantee of Modi government’, in the last 9 years, the reach of Khadi and village industry products has gone from local to global.Under the GramodyogVikasYojna, artisans have been equipped with training and tools across various domains such as Beekeeping, Pottery, Agarbatti making, and more. Additionally, over 6,700 unemployed youth have undergone skill development training to generate self-employment opportunities in traditional industries.

Under the Village Industries Development Scheme, KVIC has so far distributed electric wheel to more than 27 thousand potter brothers and sisters, which has brought a significant change in the lives of more than 1 lakh potters. Under this scheme, more than 6000 toolkits and machinery have been distributed, while under the Honey Mission Scheme, more than 2 lakh honey bee-boxes and bee colonies have been distributed to 20,000 beneficiaries so far.

Speaking on Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Odisha he said that it has witnessed the establishment of approximately 30,071 new industries over the last decade (2014-2024), generating around 244,923 new jobs. Notably, a significant proportion, approximately 61%, comprises women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes entrepreneurs. Traditional activities ranging from PattaChitra painting to bamboo craft have received substantial support, contributing to the socio-economic development of the state.

Chairman KVIC said that Khadi sector in Odisha has received substantial backing, with over 5,000 artisans supported through more than 60 Khadi Institutions under the KhadiVikasYojna. Financial assistance and infrastructural support amounting to approximately Rs. 36 crore have been provided in the last decade to bolster this sector.

Addressing the participants he opined that seven clusters have been established under the SFURTI scheme, covering a wide array of crafts including Bamboo, Brass and Bell Metal, Non-timber forest products, and more.

Senior official of KVIC and other dignitaries were present in large numbers on this occasion.