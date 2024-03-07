JioCinema & MS Dhoni Pad-up for an Encore with TATA IPL 2024

Mumbai : As the TATA IPL frenzy hits a fever pitch ahead of the 2024 season, JioCinema launched its campaign for what promises to be yet another exciting edition. The campaign features three ad films, the first of which stars MS Dhoni in a double role. All three ad films spotlight the collective excitement of watching the TATA IPL on digital. The campaign is built on the insight that an increasing number of Indians are now opting to consume live sport on digital, including the TATA IPL which saw a record reach of 449 million last season on JioCinema.

The film, conceptualised by The Script Room and produced by Early Man Films, casts MS Dhoni in a unique double role of a grandfather and his grandson. It portrays the tongue-in-cheek story of a grandson glued to his phone screen as a riveting TATA IPL match unfolds, while the grandfather, also deeply engrossed in watching the same match on his phone, starts experiencing discomfort in his chest. On their way to the hospital in the ambulance, the medical attendant too now is seen watching the game on his phone while the grandfather and grandson humorously continue to watch the game on their respective phones at the back of the ambulance van. The plot takes a twist as the grandfather burps and they all realize the discomfort was due to a mere bout of gas. Just then a six goes off in the match, which cheers the three up, bringing the film to an end. The campaign will be breaking across TV, digital, social and print.

“The campaign draws from one of the biggest consumption shifts we’ve seen among viewers in recent times, as they migrate to digital from linear avenues to catch their daily dose of live sports action,” said JioCinema’s Creative Marketing Head Shagun Seda. The campaign idea ‘Sab Yahaan, Aur Kahaan!’ centre stages the ubiquity of watching the TATA IPL on digital, and JioCinema continuing to present the world’s biggest T20 tournament without any barriers to accessibility, affordability and language. Creatively, we attempted to present MS Dhoni in a manner that resonates with fans who cherish every minute of him in action.”

“This is more than just a campaign for us, it’s what large agency heads call “a mandate”. And what a crazy mandate it was, from cracking the central idea of ‘Sab Yahaan, Aur Kahaan!’, to working closely with the JioCinema team and scripting out multiple films, to jamming with the production team and seeing it through, it has been a hectic and emotionally gratifying journey,” said Ayyappan, Founder, The Script Room. “Thanks a lot to the JioCinema team for their trust and the camaraderie, couldn’t have asked for more. It also gives us great joy that they pushed us towards the best creative output. We are super happy with the work and hope everyone enjoys it.”

TATA IPL 2024 will commence on JioCinema with the southern derby as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings face off with Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, 2024. Viewers will be able to catch the latest season for free in 4K across 12 languages introducing Haryanvi for the first time, multi-cam options including the much-hyped Hero Cam, and many more fan-engagement features including Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Viewers can also continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp and Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.