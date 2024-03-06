Odisha CM Naveen Lays Foundation For First ‘Adivasi Bhawan’ At Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the first ‘Adivasi Bhavan’ in Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished everyone and said that this building, which is being constructed at a cost of around 100 crore rupees, will be considered as a multi-purpose center for discussions, meetings, conferences and exhibitions of tribal art, culture and development. The CM expressed hope that this building, dedicated to the tribal people of the state, will help in realizing the vision of Naveen Odisha, Empowered Odisha.

To be developed as a project of the state administration for the Special Development Council, this multi-purpose facility will also help in meet the needs of the tribals.

The ‘Adivasi Bhavan’ will provide accommodation facilities for the tribal community members coming from different parts of Odisha. At the same time, Scheduled Tribes as a whole often maintain different cultural practices, food preferences and social norms. The building will create a conducive environment for them as well as respect their cultural sensitivities. A pleasant living facility will also be made available to them.

The ‘Adivasi Bhawan’ will also contain conference rooms, Koraput Coffee Cafe and Adisha’s second outlet.