Record Number of KISS Students to Appear For Class X Board Exams

Bhubaneswar : A record number of 1900 students from KISS are appearing in the Odisha matric exam 2023, which is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education from March 10.

Significantly, tribal students from other states such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam, who have enrolled at KISS, would be appearing in the examinations.

KISS, which is the largest institute for Tribal children in the world, offers education along with boarding free of cost to the students.

Apart from the board exams, 1580 students will also be appearing in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus 2 board examination, which begins from March 1. In Arts stream, 635 students will appear in the exams and 457 students will appear from the Commerce stream. In Science stream, 488 students will appear for the exams.

On the eve of the exams, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta wished the students all success and distributed pens amongst them to raise their level of confidence. He expressed confidence that like the previous years, KISS will achieve hundred per cent success results this year as well. Dr Samanta also advised the students to make good use of their time and advised them not also to waste time even after the examination.