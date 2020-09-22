Record Food grains Production of 144.52 million tonnes during Kharif 2020-21

New Delhi: The First Advance Estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2020-21 have been released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on 22ndSeptember, 2020. The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from States and validated with information available from other sources. The estimated production of various crops as per the First Advance Estimates for 2020-21 vis-à-vis the comparative estimates for the years 2005-06 onwards is enclosed.

2. As per First Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during Kharif 2020-21 is as under:

Foodgrains – 144.52 million tonnes. (record)

Rice – 102.36 million tonnes.(record)

Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 32.84 million tonnes.

Maize – 19.88 million tonnes.

Pulses – 9.31 million tonnes.

Tur – 4.04 million tonnes.

Oilseeds – 25.73 million tonnes.

Groundnut – 9.54 million tonnes. (record)

Soyabean – 13.58 million tonnes.

Cotton – 37.12 million bales (of 170 kg each)

Jute & Mesta – 9.66 million bales (of 180 kg each)

Sugarcane – 399.83 million tonnes

3. The cumulative rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season upto 16th September, 2020 has been 7% higher than Long Period Average (LPA). Accordingly, most of the major crops producing states have witnessed normal rainfall. The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2020-21 has been estimated higher than their normal production. However, these estimates would undergo revision based on further feedback from the States.

4. As per First Advance Estimates for 2020-21 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 144.52 million tonnes. The production during 2020-21 is higher by 9.83 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ (2014-15 to 2018-19).

5. Total production of kharif rice during 2020-21 is estimated at 102.36 million tonnes. It is higher by 6.70 million tonnes than the previous five years’ average production of 95.66 million tonnes.

6. Production of nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 32.84 million tonnes is higher by 1.45 million tonnes than the average production of 31.39 million tonnes.

7. Total kharif pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 9.31 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.59 million tonnes than pulses production of 7.72 million tonnes in 2019-20 (fourth advance estimate).

8. Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.73 million tonnes which is higher by 3.41 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Moreover, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 5.90 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

9. Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 399.83 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 39.40 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 360.43 million tonnes.

10. Production of cotton is estimated at 37.12 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 1.63 million bales than the production of 35.49 million bales during 2019-20. Production of jute & mesta is estimated at 9.66 million bales (of 180 kg each).

