Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) likely to bet commissioned in 2022: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) being constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) is expected to get commissioned by October 2022. On completion of commissioning, PFBR will be adding 500 MW of electrical power to the national grid.

Presently there are technical issues which have resulted in delay in commissioning of PFBR. In the last three years, while commissioning activities of the various Systems, Structures & Equipment of PFBR are progressing, a large number of technical challenges as well as design inadequacies (owing to the first-of-a-kind status of the PFBR) are being encountered at each stage, thereby resulting into delay in commissioning. These issues are being attended in close coordination with the designers and the experts within Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

