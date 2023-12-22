REC Limited Marks 10 Years of REC Foundation with CSR Symposium, Showcasing Over 400 Impactful Projects Valued at Rs. 1,300+ Cr

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, organized a CSR Symposium at REC Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram on December 21, 2023. The Symposium was organized to commemorate the 10 years of operations of REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited. REC Foundation holds a deep commitment to CSR and prioritize projects that have a wide-reaching impact on society, particularly focusing on sustainable development goals and national priorities. It has supported over 400 projects in Health, Sanitation, Safe drinking water, Education and skill development, women empowerment, environmental sustainability etc. More than Rs. 1,300 Cr. have been disbursed and more than Rs. 2,000 Cr. sanctioned towards CSR activities till now.

CMD, REC Ltd., Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan along with directors, independent directors, senior officers from REC’s Regional Offices and prominent stakeholders of REC Foundation attended the symposium. The program highlighted the achievements of CSR activities, renewed focus areas, points hampering project implementation, strategies to accelerate the CSR programs, etc. followed by the screening of a CSR film and a presentation on REC Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dewangan said: “I am grateful to our independent director Shri Manoj Pandey who is heading our CSR committee, Dr Gambheer Singh, Director (Independent), Dr. Durgesh Nandini, Director (Independent) and Shri Ajoy Choudhary, Director (Finance) who are spearheading CSR initiatives in REC. The aim of the CSR Symposium is to identify certain activities where we need to focus. We are looking forward for partners who would be a part of our CSR programmes and take it forward. The event would help in identifying and implementing projects that benefit all segments of society.”

The Symposium was attended by REC senior management, including Shri Narayan Thirupathy, Director (Independent), Shri VK Singh, Director (Projects), and other employees of the corporation.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long-term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage and Green Hydrogen. More recently, REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4.74 Lakh Crore.