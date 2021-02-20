Re-evaluate the examination pattern for exams like UPSC, NEET, JEE etc: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at NITI Aayog GCM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending the Niti Ayog Meeting thorough a Video Conference, spoke about the demands of the State relating to Railways, Banking, Telecom, central fund, inclusion of important languages in the 8th schedule etc. He also reflected on some of the concerns that affect us as a country today and the role of NITI Aayog in dealing with them.

Chief Minister said that we have to take along neglected regions and vulnerable populations for which committed and targeted action is needed if the country has to really move forward. Hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, Governments are meant to work for people, beyond party lines, he added.

Chief Minister said that a critical look is needed to re-evaluate the examination pattern for the prestigious exams like UPSC, NEET, JEE etc. Chief Minister said that we should not have exams that focus on equality and attracting merit as opposed to exam patterns that are heavily dependent on highly paid coaching classes.

Chief Minister said that COVID-19 was a challenge for the world and India showed with its unified response what is possible. The same unified response and inclusive approach should be adopted for all major challenges facing the country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, he added.