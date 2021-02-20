NTPC Talcher Kaniha initiates Extra Class for All-Pass (ECAP) initiative

Talcher: With prime focus on education, NTPC Talcher Kaniha started a programme called Extra Class for All Pass (ECAP) for the students of Class X in 3 schools in the vicinity of the Station. This special initiative focuses exclusively on students preparing for board exams in schools, namely- Regional High School, Gandaberana, Panchayat High School, Bijigol, and Pabitra Mohan High School, Kaniha. In order to compensate for the loss in school time due to COVID-19 pandemic, NTPC Talcher Kaniha scheduled extra classes with teachers and also provided necessary test paper books and notebooks to students.

To discuss the plan of action in the schools, a meeting was held on February 5, 2021, between all the concerned teachers and the CSR officials from NTPC Kaniha. In addition, a Parent-Teacher Meeting was also organized on February 13, 2021, coordinated by the NTPC-CSR team to impress upon the parents the need to make their children study at home.

To mark this noble initiative, Shri Rafiqul Islam, AGM (CSR) along with Shri Khageswar Behera, Block Education Officer planted a tree. The classes initiated from February 1, 2021 and shall continue till the Board exams in May, aiming at 100% success in the identified schools.