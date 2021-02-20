Training Programme on Seed Production and Modern Aquaculture practices at OSAP 7th Battalion, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A training programme on on “Seed Production and Modern Aquaculture practices” was organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar, Odisha at the Odisha Special Armed Police 7th Battalion Campus. This training programme was organized under the STC programme of the ICAR-CIFA on 20th February, 2021. A total 202 people were participated in the programme.

In the beginning, Shri Bijay Kumar Sahu, DCP (Armed) welcomed all the dignitaries and participants to the programme and to the 7th Battalion Campus. Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, BBSR was the Chief Guest on this on this occasion. He appreciated the role of Odisha police personnel showing their keen interest to scientific aquaculture practices. He appreciated the sincere efforts of the Scientists of the premier research Institute ICAR-CIFA. He emphasized the need for greater linkage among the Odisha Police personnel and ICAR-CIFA for information sharing in freshwater aquaculture and more collaboration in future.

Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Kausalyaganga, highlighted the role of ICAR-CIFA for dissemination of freshwater aquaculture technologies to the tribal areas of the country including NEH States. He encouraged the participants to get as much knowledge about fish culture from ICAR-CIFA and to use it not only for their livelihood development but as an additional source of income.

Dr. P. Routray, Principal Scientist, APED and Chairman, STC Programme of ICAR-CIFA informed the gathering regarding the role of the institute for dissemination of aquaculture technologies to the tribal communities of India through STC schemes. In the afternoon session he also narrated the various aquaculture concepts and practices to the participants. He stressed that the need of quality seed, water quality, and feed are vital for the fish culture.

Dr. K.C. Das. Principal scientist, FNPD, ICAR-CIFA delivered a lecture on feed and feeding management on aquaculture. He explained the requirement for the different feeds for fish culture. He also mentioned the nutrient requirement of the fish at their various life stages. He also proposed the vote of thanks.

On this occasion 12000 carp seed was released into the fish pond located in the campus of the 7th Battalion by the dignitaries and a fish seed leaflet was released. Demonstration of water quality and interpretation was also done during the programme.

Sri Sisir Kumar Mohanty, Senior Technical Officer, and Sri Durga Prasad Rath, Technical officer and other team members from ICAR-CIFA coordinated the Programme.