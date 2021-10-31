RBL Bank Flags off 100kms Cyclothon in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : RBL Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, organized a 100kms Cyclothon under its flagship CSR initiative, UMEED1000 Cyclothon. This event saw the participation from 70 cyclists of the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club which included Senior Bureaucrats, along with RBL Bank employees, cyclists from the Indian Armed Forces and Sainik School.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was brought to the RBL Bank organized cyclothon by the Indian Army from their base in Bhubaneswar. The Mashaal symbolizes India’s victory in the 1971 War. It was lit by the honorable Prime Minister on 16th December 2020 and is on course to various parts of the country. Further expedition will start after paying tribute to the flame. On this occasion, all the participants remembered and paid respect to the war heroes of 1971.

The inaugural ceremony was held at RBL Bank’s Bhubaneswar branch, where the event was flagged off by Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary Finance, Honourable Dr. Achyut Samanta, Member of Parliament and Founder KIIT University, Ms. Shanta Vallury Gandhi, Head – HR, CSR and Internal Branding, RBL Bank and Brigadier Prashant Chauhan, Commanding Officer, Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area.

This programme is a run-up to RBL Bank’s flagship CSR initiative, UMEED1000 Cyclothon, where cyclists will undertake the challenge of covering 1000 kms each, over a span of 14 days, to raise funds. The participant cyclists united to raise awareness on RBL Bank’s CSR initiative of inclusive education focusing on Children with Disabilities, Person with Disabilities, Children from underprivileged communities and adults who dropped out of school.

On the occasion, Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary Finance, said, “Education is the key to building a strong nation. It is inspiring to see the nation’s bravehearts, the Indian Army, and senior officials join hands together with RBL Bank’s cyclists to cover 100 kms for the noble cause of inclusive education.”

Ms. Shanta Vallury Gandhi, Head – HR, CSR and Internal Branding at RBL Bank added, “RBL Bank is a socially responsible organization and is totally committed to serve the marginalized communities through its various CSR programs. The last 18 months, with the onset of the pandemic has had grave and devastating impact on sustainability of different communties. Through this initiative, RBL Bank is determined in its perseverance in extending the best possible hand of help and encouragement for our collective dream of inclusive education to those who get left behind. Additionally, through our mission of inclusivity, we are extremely delighted to be a part of Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’s journey and pay our tributes to the 1971 War Heroes.